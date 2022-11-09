These are the top ten episodes of The Crown to re-watch

The Crown season five has landed on Netflix, and our schedules are going to be firmly filled with royal viewing for the coming weeks.

With a new season comes a new cast, and with Imelda Staunton taking over as Queen Elizabeth II, we can't forget those who entertained us previously.

Episodes such as Hyde Park Corner (season one, episode two) which sees the Queen and Phillip embark on a Commonwealth tour, and Dear Mrs Kennedy (season two, episode eight), have been branded some of the show's most important and the most re-watched.

