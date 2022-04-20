Netflix viewers dub new kidnapping drama the most disturbing thing they've ever seen

Netflix viewers are dubbing a film that's just been added to the streaming platform as the 'most disturbing thing they've ever seen'.

Cleveland Abduction is a 2015 crime drama adaption of the real-life Ariel Castro kidnappings, where he took three girls hostage for ten years.

The story specifically focuses on his first victim, Michelle Knight, who was imprisoned just before her 21st birthday, and how she escaped in 2013 after a fellow hostage alerted authorities.

Castro was sentenced to 1,000 years in prison, but took his own life after one month.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

