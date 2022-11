We've got our first look at the next episode of The Kardashians and there's set be chaos as the sisters head off to the Met Gala.

Kim and Khloe are seen in their hotel room in a panic as they need to be ready to leave and hit the red carpet "in like two seconds", as we get a first glimpse of Kim wearing the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress at the event.

Episode nine of The Kardashians streams on Disney+ from 17 November.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.