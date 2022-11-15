Richard Madeley questions why I'm a Celeb hasn't addressed Boy George's prison stint

Richard Madeley has questions for the I'm a Celebrity camp mates, after the show has aired the intense grilling of Matt Hancock, but they have failed to question Boy George on his prison past.

The singer served time for assault and false imprisonment in 2009 after he was found guilty of handcuffing model and escort Audun Carlsen and beating him with a metal chain.

“I wonder if that’s because they’ve forgotten it," Madeley questioned on GMB. "He says it was a psychotic episode partly fuelled by drugs, that’s his rationale.”

