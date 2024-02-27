Moving moment medical students discover college will be tuition-free

The moment a room full of medical students were told their education would be tuition-free has gone viral online.

Students at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine cheered as Dr. Ruth Gottesman announced that, starting in August, their medical school will be tuition-free. Students who have already paid will be reimbursed.

In the heart-warming clip, students could be seen jumping up, cheering and staying seated in shock when Dr. Gottesman shared the good news.

The initiative was made possible by a $1 billion donation from 93-year-old Dr. Gottesman, to the Bronx, New York medical school, where she was a former professor. Most students from the school have previously graduated with around $200,000 worth of debt.

The charitable donation is one of the largest ever made to an educational institution in the United States. Importantly, it is going to a school in New York City’s poorest borough.

