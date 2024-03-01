Willy Wonka experience actors describe event as 'table cloths and Ikea mirrors'

Two of the Oompa Loompa actors who appeared in the now viral disaster that was the Willy Wonka experience have broken their silence in an interview on Good Morning Britain.

Kirsty Patterson and Jenny Fogarty, who went viral after they were photographed wearing cheap outfits at the £35-a-ticket event told the ITV show: "They told us this was going to be pantomime style and that we were going to perform as they walked through. But what happened is, they gave us the scripts the night before and I remember on the Friday when I went it looked like that… [an empty rubbish warehouse with nothing in it].

"And I kind of thought to myself, surely they must have people working throughout the night for this to be better with lights and everything like that.”

However, Patterson described the reality as: "tablecloths and a bunch of low IKEA mirrors", before adding: "I was given a Poundland Oompa Loompa outfits and at that point, I tried it on and we were all just laughing and I was contemplating 'Do I just walk out?'

