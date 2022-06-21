Viral "I'm in me mums car" meme gets remake 8 years on

Back in 2014, everyone was hooked on the viral "I'm in me mum's car, broom broom" meme that got so big even Kim Kardashian was saying it.

Now, eight years on, creator Tristan Simmonds has recreated the video that shot him to fame.

The now-25-year-old has decided to finally lay it to rest along with his old life, as the original was made before he came out as transgender.

But, it doesn't get any less funny of course, with Tristan's mum still there telling him to "get out me car".

