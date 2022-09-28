Binley Mega Chippy goes viral on TikTok again as someone proposes outside

Binley Mega Chippy is blowing up on TikTok once again after a couple from Bexleyheath took a trip there, and it ended in a proposal.

The user, @candygofficial90, parked up outside the chip shop and popped the question to their partner, as Bruno Mars hit 'Just The Way You Are' played out.

Judging by the body language, she said yes.

'Some people propose in Paris, some people propose outside a chip shop', one person commented on the video.

Hopefully they got a free battered sausage for the occasion.

