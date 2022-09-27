Dad's impersonal approach to DIY cards is making everyone laugh

One dad's attempt at creating 'practical' occasion cards is being mocked online, as they're probably about as impersonal as they come.

In a TikTok posted by @jasonmoments, he shows off the card which is covered in reason options on the front, including birthdays, weddings, and deaths, which the writer circles as appropriate.

When you turn onto the inside page, you've then the task of circling the name of who it's for - arguably the most offensive being 'other'.

That's one way to save time.

