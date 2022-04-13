Delivery driver caught pretending to drop off food then stealing it

A woman filmed the moment her takeaway delivery driver pretended to take a drop off photo of her order, before stealing the food.

"That one time I drunkenly doordashed Taco Bell at 1am & the dasher stole my food," she captioned the footage.

TikTok users commented on the video asking what the outcome was, to which she replied: "I literally chased her down, and she drove right past me like I was a ghost."

