Handy hack slashes cost of drying your clothes by up to 80 per cent

A woman has shared a hack that will slash the cost of drying clothes by 80% - and heat her living room at the same time.

Tina, who lives in a renovated cottage, found her tumble dryer was costing £1.99 an hour to run, whereas a heated drying rack is less than 20p to run.

Buying the drying rack cost £129, but she's insistent that the one-off cost is worth it for those cutting back this winter.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.