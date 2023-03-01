Sky News legend Dermot Murnaghan last night presented his final show after 15 years at the news network, and signed off in the most iconic way.

"Thanks to all of you for putting up with me and supporting me so resolutely through elections, resigning prime ministers", he said giving the emotional spiel that presenters usually do upon their departure.

However, no one could have predicted what was to come next.

"You stay classy, planet Earth!" he ended on, quoting the Will Ferrell movie which sees Anchorman say: "You stay classy San Diego!"

