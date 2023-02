The shocking moment a woman interrupted a live broadcast to kiss the reporter has been caught on camera.

Johnpaul Gonzo was presenting a segment live from Moldova on military aid when he began to look nervous as a girl walked over.

She kissed him on the cheek before smiling at the camera and walking away, adding: "You are very cute!"

"You good boss?", Gonzo said through laughter to the cameraman, confused by what had just happened.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters