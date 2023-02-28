Meghan makes first public appearance since 'Spare' release in coffee advert

Meghan Markle has made her first public appearance in months - for the first time since Prince Harry released 'Spare' and the pair were roasted on South Park.

The 41-year-old appears in a new advert for coffee brand Clevr Blends, which she invests in. She looks relaxed as the founder explains the brand's journey.

"Three years ago, everything changed. None other than Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, had started drinking our lattes", founder, Hannah Mendoza says in the clip, as they sip coffees together.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters