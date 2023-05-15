Nike and AJ Tracey release emotional Grenfell Athletic FC film to empower survivors

Nike and AJ Tracey have teamed up for a new Grenfell Athletic FC short film - and it's all about fulfilling the hopes and dreams of those left in the areas surrounding the tower block that tragically burned down in 2017.

"No matter where you come from, where you grew up, what you had to go through...it's all about where you're at now and where you're going", Tracey says in the inspiring clip.

New shirts, styled as football tops, contain illustrated versions of those dreams, and are being sold to financially support young people reach their full potential.

