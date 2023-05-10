'Meghan Markle in disguise' coronation guest breaks silence after going viral

A guest at King Charles III's coronation who was accused of being 'Meghan Markle in disguise' has spoken out after a barrage of memes went viral online.

The real man behind the moustache is Sir Karl Jenkins, a musical composer who had written some music for the ceremony.

"I look this way all the time", he told fans in a TikTok video.

"I've had the moustache since I was 18 years old. It was very trendy then. So, that's me. Nothing sinister or surprising at all!"

