Drunk driver attempts to switch seats with his dog when pulled over

A drunk driver in Colorado shocked police officers when he attempted to blame his dog after he was pulled over.
Officers say he was initially stopped for speeding at 52mph on a 30mph road, and tried to switch seats with the dog in a bid to avoid being arrested by saying he 'wasn't driving'.
"The dog does not face any charges and was let go with just a warning," the police department quipped on social media.
However, the owner wasn't so lucky, and has been charged for three different offences.
