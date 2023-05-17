Drunk driver attempts to switch seats with his dog when pulled over

A drunk driver in Colorado shocked police officers when he attempted to blame his dog after he was pulled over.

Officers say he was initially stopped for speeding at 52mph on a 30mph road, and tried to switch seats with the dog in a bid to avoid being arrested by saying he 'wasn't driving'.

"The dog does not face any charges and was let go with just a warning," the police department quipped on social media.

However, the owner wasn't so lucky, and has been charged for three different offences.

