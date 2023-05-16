Two people have been charged in Austria after gaining access to a train's intercom system and playing a speech by Adolf Hitler for everyone on board to hear.

The Nazi leader can be heard shouting salute 'Sieg Heil' as MP David Stoegmueller, who filmed the clip, sat looking baffled by what was going on.

Austria banned Nazi propaganda at the end of the Second World War, and the unidentified suspects had reportedly done it in the week previous to the clip being filmed too.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters