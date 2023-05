A BBC Look North presenter is going viral after a wholesome slip up saw her exit the news programme in an unexpected way.

Amanda Harper assured viewers the show would be back in the morning, but instead of saying 'goodbye' she accidentally said: "Good boy".

Social media users found the clip 'sweet' as it sounded like Harper was talking to a dog, and as the camera faded out, her face gave away that she realised what she'd said.

