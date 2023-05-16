Moment judge pays off fine for woman living in car and gives her money instead

A US judge is warming hearts after he was filmed writing off a homeless woman's fine in court, and instead giving her money to help her get food.

Judge Francesco 'Frank' Caprio was reviewing the case of a woman called Medina, whose car had been clamped and ordered to pay a $400 (£315) fine.

She relied on the car to help her work, and in turn, try and get back on her feet.

"You know it's very easy to be strict, but I try to take people's personal situations into account", he told her, before adding: "We are also going to arrange $50 (£39) in cash, so you get something to eat."

