GB News host sparks up cigarette on live TV to 'annoy Labour'

GB News host Mark Dolan bizarrely lit up a cigarette while presenting his political show last night (14 May), claiming he was trying to 'annoy' the Labour party.

Dolan claimed that Labour were 'trying to ban smoking' - similarly to New Zealand, and he wasn't standing for it.

“I’m one of those people, that if you tell me I can’t do something, that’s exactly the thing I’m going to do,” he quipped, before sparking up the cigarette.

“I pledge to take up this filthy habit, just to annoy them. Arrest me, why don’t you,” he laughed.

