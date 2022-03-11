Jennifer Lopez announces she's going into business with Richard Branson

Jennifer Lopez is going into business with Richard Branson as she becomes an investor of his adult-only cruise line.



In the announcement posted to Instagram, Richard sings a song on FaceTime, while suggesting her title could be 'Jenny from the Dock'. They later settle on chief entertainment officer.



In a statement, the 52-year-old singer said: "I admire Sir Richard and all he has built. I am inspired by Virgin Voyages' dedication to creating irresistible experiences and focus on well-being, which all fits perfectly with my own lifestyle and brand ethos."

