Refugee puppet Little Amal lays flowers for Ukraine outside embassy

Famous animatronic puppet, Little Amal, has been seen laying flowers outside the Ukrainian embassy in London, in support of those impacted by the Russian invasion.

3.5 metre-tall Little Amal represents a nine-year-old Syrian child, and last year walked over 5,000 miles from Turkey to the UK. She is part of a performance art project highlighting the difficulty millions of young refugees fleeing war have to face.

To sign our Refugees Welcome petition click here and if you're able to donate please click here.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.