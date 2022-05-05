Howard Stern says anti-abortion Supreme Court justices should raise unwanted children

Radio host Howard Stern believes that US Supreme Court justices who don't agree with abortion should be responsible for looking after every unwanted child born through changed legislation.

“You know if guys got raped and pregnant, there'd be abortions available on every corner," he argued on his radio show on SiriusXM, in the wake of a leak that could see Roe v Wade overturned.

"All the unwanted children should be allowed to live at the Supreme Court building with those justices — and they should raise every one of those babies."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

