Fox News journalist says women concerned over abortion rights should move state

A Fox News correspondent is raising eyebrows for suggesting that women who don't agree with anti-abortion rulings should move state.

Jackie DeAngelis was involved in a conversation around the potential overturning of Roe v Wade.

"States may put more restrictions on [abortion], but people have the right to leave," she told viewers.

"They can go live somewhere else where it’s more of a free-for-all and they could do whatever they want ... it should be about choices we want to make."

