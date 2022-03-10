British Pie Awards breaks records with 976 entries including 'kangaroo pie'

The world-famous British Pie Awards is back, and has a record-breaking 976 entries.

The competition, hosted in the home of the pork pie, Melton Mowbray, has 151 judges closely examining 23 categories of pastries.

Classes include hot, cold, savoury and dessert - and there's even an entry for a kangaroo meat pie this year.

Criteria for entries includes eating qualities, the filling, and how each maker could improve.

Colin Woodhead, judging chairman of four years, said: “What we’re trying to do is improve overall qualities of pies in the United Kingdom.”

