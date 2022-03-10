The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge say their children are "asking all about" Ukraine

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge say their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, have been "asking all about" the Ukraine crisis. The royals were on a visit to the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London.

"Ours [children] have been coming home asking all about it," the Duke explained. "They are obviously talking about it with their friends at school."

He also added he had to: "Choose my words carefully to explain what is going on."

