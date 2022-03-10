As Russia's military closes further in on Ukraine, residents of Odesa are preparing to protect it in the most light-hearted way.



As anti-tank weapons and sandbags pile high in the port city, a naval band used it as their stage to perform Ukraine's national anthem, as well as Bobby McFerrin's 1980s hit "Don't Worry, Be Happy" to lift spirits.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia was planning to attack Odesa in a "historic crime”.

