An expert on GMB has admitted he'd like to see warnings on takeaway apps that deter people away from an unhealthy lifestyle, as Britain is set to become Europe's 'fattest nation' by 2033.

Steve Miller, who is known for hosting shows such as 'Fat Families', says smoking-style wake-up calls could be what people need in an age where ordering junk food is as easy as clicking a button.

"It has to be something like this to be frank," he said holding up an 'obesity kills' sign. "This is a serious subject."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

