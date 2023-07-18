Tory minister mocked for claiming private school costs same as family holiday

Education secretary Gillian Keegan is being mocked online after suggesting that the cost of sending your children to private school is the same as a family holiday.

″Many cost the same as a family holiday abroad and there’s plenty of parents who choose to forego life’s luxuries to give their children these opportunities", she told the Commons.

However, she was quickly shut down by shadow education secretary Bridget Philipson who pointed out that fees average at around £16,000 per year.

That would be one pricey trip away.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters