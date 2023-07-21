Sarah Dyke has been elected as the new MP of Somerton and Frome - despite the fact just one month ago, she couldn't answer any questions about the place.

Dyke appeared on a podcast with The Guardian back in June, which was dubbed a 'car crash' after she was forced to bring in a press officer to help her answer basic questions.

"What do you want to know? Something that’s a subject I don’t know anything about", she panics as she's quizzed on inequality in the area.

"I mean there’s pockets of deprivation. I mean, what can we say on that really? … I don’t feel that I’m prepared at all for this."

