Right-wing activists in the US have started coming out against the new Barbie film, with Ted Cruz claiming it's 'brainwashing' young girls with 'Chinese propaganda'.

"There's a scene in Barbie where there's this map of the world...and they've drawn what are called the nine dashes...this is Chinese communist propaganda", he said on The Daily Signal.

Cruz then launched into a rant about how China was claiming land it 'doesn't have any right to', based off of what he had seen in the children's film.

"He's gotten a sneak-peek at the upcoming film? Wow, he must have really been itching to see it", one Twitter used joked.

