This Canadian political exchange might actually be worse than the UK government

An exchange between Canadian leader of the opposition, Pierre Poilievre, and minister of tourism, Randy Boissonnault, is going viral for its chaotic nature.

In the clip from early 2022, Poilievre repeatedly asks how much house prices have increased in Ottowa, and Boissonnault keeps answering with all of the great work he's done and not responding to the question. 13 times to be exact.

The hilarious debate is being likened to British politics, where it's deemed near-impossible to get a straight answer from MPs.

