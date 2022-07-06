Tory peer walks into lamp post after defending government in perfectly-timed karma

Lord Moylan had the unfortunate pleasure of ending a chat outside Parliament with activist Steve Bray in the worst way - by walking head-first into a lamp post sign.

The pair shared back-and-forth exchanges about democracy and the government's fight against socialism when Bray was forced to step in and shout "watch your head!"

Moylan quickly scurried away, while a shocked Steve Bray and the person behind the camera attempted not to laugh.

Despite ongoing resignations, the MP is firmly backing Boris Johnson's leadership.



