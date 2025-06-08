LA protestor says tear gas 'tasted like fascism' in viral clip

A protestor who said the tear gas he experienced “tasted like fascism” has gone viral after being interviewed during the ongoing LA anti-ICE protests.

The man was speaking on CBS LA when he made the comments, which have received a big reaction online.

It comes as President Donald Trump has said he is sending the National Guard to Los Angeles to crush the anti-ICE protests, saying he will use the federal government to crush the “RIOTERS & LOOTERS, the way it should be solved!!!”

“If Governor Gavin Newscum, of California, and Mayor Karen Bass, of Los Angeles, can’t do their jobs, which everyone knows they can’t, then the Federal Government will step in and solve the problem, RIOTS & LOOTERS, the way it should be solved!!!” Trump wrote.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that 2,000 National Guard troops will be sent to Los Angeles to arrest protesters.

The clip of the man speaking on CBS LA sparked a big reaction online.

Democratic commentator Harry Sisson wrote: "Love this! A protester who got hit with tear gas in LA had this to say about it 'Tasted a little tear gas — tasted like fascism.' What an amazing response. People are sick and tired of Trump and his dictatorship."

Adrian Carrasquillo wrote: "Dude is a legend."

Another wrote: "CBS LA interviewed a guy hit with tear gas and he was like 'yeah I tasted it. tasted like fascism'. and then they shooed him away. Legend."

"'Tasted a little tear gas— tasted like fascism' gotta be the greatest quotes I ever heard," another commented.

It comes after a second day of street protests in LA following a series of immigration raids by ICE agents on Friday. On Saturday about 100 protesters faced off with law enforcement officers who fired flash-bangs and irritants.

