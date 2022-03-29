Serbian president goes viral for waving at non-existent crowd in photo op

A video of the Serbian president has gone viral after he was spotted making the most of a photo op by giving a wave to a crowd...that didn't exist.

Aleksandar Vucic and Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban were commemorating the opening of the Belgrade to Budapest trainline.

Sat on one of the new trains, the pair waved out of the window as though they were interacting with fans, but as the camera panned around, the station was completely empty and rather dark.

