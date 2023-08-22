Kenan and Kel's Good Burger 2 has a trailer - 26 years after original

Kenan and Kel's Good Burger 2 finally has a teaser trailer, 26 years after the original movie was released.

The beloved comedy film based off the TV show was released in 1996, and the new version coming to Paramount+ follows a similar storyline.

In the nostalgic sequel, Dexter reunites with his co-worker Ed at their old workplace, Good Burger, when things turn a little chaotic once again, with a new crew to manage.

Good Burger 2 will be released in November 2023.

