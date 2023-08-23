Metal singer halts show after accidentally scaring young girl in front row

A heavy metal singer is being praised after stopping a concert to comfort a scared little girl in the front row.

David Draiman, the lead singer of Disturbed, spotted the tot named Sophia singing along to all of their songs, before becoming overwhelmed and bursting into tears when Draiman invited her on stage.

“It’s okay, baby, it’s okay. I didn’t mean to scare you", he comforted her.

“I love, absolutely love that Disturbed concerts have become a family affair."

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter