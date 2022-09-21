Baby will only wake up to Beyoncé song and it's insanely cute

A mum has shared her baby daughter's adorable trait - refusing to wake up to anything other than the sound of Beyoncé's 'Break My Soul'.

In the clip posted to TikTok, Kerie wanders into baby Imogen's room, telling her it's time to get up.

The tot carries on snoozing away in her cot, until Kerie asks Alexa to play the iconic 2022 dance track.

Surprisingly, Imogen immediately gets up and starts grooving in a way Beyoncé would approve of. We want to be woken up like this from now on.

