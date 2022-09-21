Toddler has hilarious yet completely wrong idea of how a whistle works

A toddler is making TikTok laugh with his totally wrong, yet hilarious, idea of how a whistle works.

As an adult explains that he needs to blow into it, he seems confident that squealing the noise that the whistle makes will do the trick just as well.

"Don't squeal!" the woman teaching him can be heard saying.

Incredibly, he manages to match the pitch of the whistle, and finds it totally amusing, which is the main thing, right?

Super sweet.

