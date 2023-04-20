Boxing champion and grill master George Foreman has revealed the lengths he's gone to in order to prevent his name dying out. His exact name.

Appearing on GMB this morning (20 April), the 74-year-old admitted he had five sons and two grandsons all called George Edward Foreman. Serious commitment.

"It wasn't my idea!", he joked. "It just keeps coming up...don't want the name to die."

He's previously said he wanted his sons to 'have something in common'.

