Andy Warhol's Marilyn Monroe portrait sells for an eye-watering £157,000,000

Andy Warhol's iconic portrait of Marilyn Monroe has broken records after selling at auction for a staggering $195 million (£157m).

Shot Sage Blue Marilyn, created in 1964, has officially become the most expensive piece from the 20th century ever auctioned, after it was sold this week at Christie's New York. That means it's overtaken Pablo Picasso's Les Femmes d’Alger (Version O), which sold for $179.4m.

Reports suggest that the buyer was Larry Gagosian, a US art dealer and owner of a chain of galleries.



