Succession star James Cromwell has joined a PETA campaign by supergluing himself to a coffee shop counter in protest of the price of vegan milk.

“Save the planet. Save the cows. End the vegan up-charge now,” the 82-year-old chanted.

His reasoning is that Starbucks allegedly “discriminated against those who can’t have dairy” by making customers “pay more” for alternatives such as almond or oat milk.

He managed to prize his hand off (apparently with a knife) before police turned up to avoid being arrested.

