People think Marjorie Taylor Greene auditioned for American Idol in 2002

A resurfaced clip from American Idol in 2002 has people convinced that Marjorie Taylor Greene tried to take up a different career path before stepping into politics.

In the clip, a woman who looks eerily similar to the Republican, auditions with a cover of Luke Bryan's 'Knocking Boots', which the judges brand 'not very good' in the brutal feedback.

Unfortunately, it's not MTG, but instead, Stefanie Sugarman from Alta Loma, California. It could definitely be her doppelganger, though.

