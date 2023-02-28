One of the biggest songs of the 2000s was actually just a keyboard preset

Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn has revealed how their hit song 'Clint Eastwood' was made - and fans are 'disappointed'.

In a new interview with DJ Zane Lowe, Albarn showed him a rather old looking keyboard.

“That’s it. That the pre-set. It’s the Rock One pre-set," he said, showing off the Suzuki Omnichord. With just the press of a button, the song's iconic introduction plays out.

“It just came like that?”, Lowe replied, looking disappointed.

Gorillaz fans aren't happy either, with many saying the information had 'ruined' their childhoods.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters