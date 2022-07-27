UFC fighter Molly McCann can lift up 6ft 5in Stormzy

UFC fighter Molly McCann has been proving she has some serious strength by lifting 6ft 5in rapper Stormzy clean off the ground.

The pair met backstage at the O2 Arena in London when 5ft 3in McCann flung him over her shoulder, as he shouted "oh my days bro!" in shock that she'd actually managed to do it.

"Listen, I don't want no problems!" he joked about her strength.

Fellow fighter Paddy Pimblett burst into laughter as Molly seemed unusually calm about her run-in with the superstar.

