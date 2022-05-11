School accidentally gives pupils lingerie instead of roses at Mother's Day sale

x
Parents at one Philadelphia school got quite the surprise when the 'roses' their children brought home for Mother's Day actually turned out to be lacy, red lingerie.
St. Anselm School, which has around 250 pupils, quickly had to email an apology after people began to notice the thongs tucked away inside the petals of the rose after they were bought by mistake.
"It has come to our attention that the roses sold at our Mother’s Day plant sale were not the single faux flower originally intended," read the letter to parents.
