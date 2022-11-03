Five tips to better your chances of securing Glastonbury tickets

Tickets go on sale for Glastonbury 2023 this week, and despite its recent price hike (the festival will now set you back £340), hundreds of thousands of people are set to try and get tickets.

Coach packages go on sale on Thursday 3 November, while general sale is on Sunday 6 November, so it's good to be prepared.

Advice includes creating a group of six (the maximum number of tickets you can buy) and collectively trying for each other, as well as trying on multiple devices.

Good luck!

