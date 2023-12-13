Trump gives away pieces of suit worn in famous mug shot with $4600 collectable cards

Donald Trump fans have been going wild for his collectable digital trading cards, and now he's dropped a special edition pack inspired by his arrest.

The 'mugshot' collection costs $99 per card, and if you buy 47 or more cards, you'll get to keep a piece of the actual suit worn by Trump when he had the mugshot taken.

The former president vowed to sign some of them, and claims it's the most 'significant artefact in United States history'.

