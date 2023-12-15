Donald Trump is now comparing himself to Obama in a bizarre boast

Donald Trump has taken a swipe at Barack Obama (again), by comparing his health to his predecessor, and making it known he's 'healthier'.

The Republican was speaking at a rally in Iowa on Wednesday (13 December), when he began bragging about the state of his health, despite his increasing age.

“He was Obama’s doctor, too, by the way,” Trump told the crowd of the physician he'd been seeing.

“I said, ‘Who’s healthier?’ He said, ‘Sir, there’s no contest.’ I won’t tell you the answer, but you know the answer, OK? It was me.”

